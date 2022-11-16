WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 361,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,826 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $36,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.8 %

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE WEC traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.90. 13,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,942. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.90.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

