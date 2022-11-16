Wedbush Cuts Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target to $19.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wedbush to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.70% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. 18,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,084. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $519.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.73. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $18.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 267.1% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,876,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after buying an additional 4,275,805 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 41.2% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,944,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,596,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,577,000 after buying an additional 1,299,523 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,881,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 11.0% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after acquiring an additional 385,091 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

