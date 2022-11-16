Wedbush Cuts Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target to $19.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wedbush to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.70% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.
Separately, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:COGT traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. 18,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,084. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $519.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.73. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $18.07.
Cogent Biosciences Company Profile
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
