Wedbush Increases Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Price Target to $21.00

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wedbush to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 172.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,256. The firm has a market cap of $679.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 25,606 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $93,974.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,897,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,312,900.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 283,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

