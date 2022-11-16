Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Blend Labs (BLND)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE: BLND) recently:

11/14/2022 – Blend Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/13/2022 – Blend Labs was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Blend Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.20 to $2.40. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Blend Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Blend Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.25 to $3.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BLND traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 32,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The firm has a market cap of $450.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.99. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 277.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,266 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $58,974.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,345.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $76,323.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 634,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,393.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $58,974.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,345.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,495 shares of company stock valued at $379,028 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Blend Labs by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blend Labs by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,081,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blend Labs by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,304,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Blend Labs by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

