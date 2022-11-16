Weibo (WB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Weibo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of WB stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Weibo

WB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Weibo in a report on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 26.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,751,000 after acquiring an additional 530,190 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 60,256.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 376,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 375,396 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Weibo by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,592,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,541,000 after purchasing an additional 286,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Weibo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.