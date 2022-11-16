Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:EHI opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $10.18.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
