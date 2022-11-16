Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IGI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance
NYSE:IGI opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (IGI)
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.