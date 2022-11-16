Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IGI)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGIGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance

NYSE:IGI opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (NYSE:IGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.