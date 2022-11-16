Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IGI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:IGI opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

