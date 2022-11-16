Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MHF)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHFGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:MHF opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $124,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 68,915 shares during the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

See Also

Dividend History for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (NYSE:MHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.