Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:MHF opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $124,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 68,915 shares during the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

