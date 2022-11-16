Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MNP opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $16.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the first quarter worth about $290,000. 28.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Featured Stories

