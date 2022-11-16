Westpac Banking Corp Buys 427,171 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,171 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.52% of Outfront Media worth $14,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth $729,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Outfront Media by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 344,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,790,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.67. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $29.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

