Westpac Banking Corp Has $13.40 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,267,564 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Mondelez International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after buying an additional 2,292,656 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,421,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,186,000 after buying an additional 1,054,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.37. 28,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,204,068. The company has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

