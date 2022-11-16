Westpac Banking Corp Has $14.09 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,486 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 3,475.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,031,000 after buying an additional 17,648,324 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after buying an additional 15,182,043 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $300,591,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2,647.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,307,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,872,000 after buying an additional 7,041,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 56,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,227,914. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,472,483 shares of company stock valued at $195,303,719 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

