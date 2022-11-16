Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,051 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $19,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 81.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Centene Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $79.73. The stock had a trading volume of 28,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.93.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.