Westpac Banking Corp Sells 4,523 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $14,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.71. 2,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,181. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.73. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $2,746,840.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,878,621.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,144 shares of company stock worth $19,314,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

