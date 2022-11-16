Westpac Banking Corp Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 335,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $21,380,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $886,683,000 after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,199,000 after acquiring an additional 220,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

General Electric Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:GE traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.66. The stock had a trading volume of 30,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765,091. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $106.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.