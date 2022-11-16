Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,998 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 27,688 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $20,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,682. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average of $66.02. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

