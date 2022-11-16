WeWork (NYSE:WE) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on WE. BTIG Research initiated coverage on WeWork in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on WeWork in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

WeWork stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 223,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,960,333. WeWork has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,026,957. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WeWork by 4,959.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 168,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 164,769 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of WeWork in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WeWork by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,520 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of WeWork by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,787,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,965 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WeWork in the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

