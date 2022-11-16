Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.75

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Whirlpool has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Whirlpool has a payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $17.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

NYSE WHR opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.02. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $1,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Whirlpool by 2.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

