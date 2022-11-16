William Albert Washington Purchases 10,000 Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) Director William Albert Washington acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$17,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$860,000.

William Albert Washington also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

On Friday, November 11th, William Albert Washington acquired 30,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$51,690.00.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

CMMC stock opened at C$1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$361.31 million and a P/E ratio of 11.27. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$4.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

CMMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.33.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.