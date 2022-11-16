William Albert Washington Purchases 10,000 Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) Director William Albert Washington acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$17,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$860,000.
William Albert Washington also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 11th, William Albert Washington acquired 30,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$51,690.00.
Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance
CMMC stock opened at C$1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$361.31 million and a P/E ratio of 11.27. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$4.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.