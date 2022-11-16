William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for EnerSys in a report released on Monday, November 14th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EnerSys’ current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EnerSys Trading Up 0.5 %

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.92. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $83.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 1,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after purchasing an additional 324,669 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,558,000 after purchasing an additional 185,072 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,712,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 637,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 183,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.