William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for 1stdibs.Com in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for 1stdibs.Com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 1stdibs.Com’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at 1stdibs.Com

DIBS stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. 1stdibs.Com has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 8,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $49,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 142,686 shares in the company, valued at $850,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 19,962 shares of company stock worth $118,769 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter valued at about $6,801,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in 1stdibs.Com by 143.1% in the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 969,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 570,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 514,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 1stdibs.Com by 155.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 442,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter worth about $1,671,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.