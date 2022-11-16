Wincanton plc Plans Dividend of GBX 4.40 (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wincanton Stock Performance

LON:WIN opened at GBX 368.50 ($4.33) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Wincanton has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270.50 ($3.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 426.50 ($5.01). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 328.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 357.24. The stock has a market cap of £458.94 million and a PE ratio of 973.84.

Get Wincanton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Tuesday.

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.