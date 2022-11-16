Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Wix.com to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Price Performance

NASDAQ WIX traded down $4.11 on Wednesday, hitting $87.13. 886,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,665. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.07. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $193.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wix.com Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Wix.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,133,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $636,295,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 12.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,369,000 after buying an additional 517,884 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,034,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,017,000 after buying an additional 98,462 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 29.7% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,612,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,693,000 after buying an additional 369,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,589,000 after buying an additional 80,849 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.