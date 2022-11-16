Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Wix.com to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.
NASDAQ WIX traded down $4.11 on Wednesday, hitting $87.13. 886,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,665. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.07. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $193.50.
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
