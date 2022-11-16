Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $93.81, but opened at $89.30. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $90.57, with a volume of 29,876 shares.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WOLF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Wolfspeed from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.94.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,614,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,425,000 after buying an additional 74,727 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,174,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Wolfspeed by 381.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,011,000 after acquiring an additional 889,032 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 848,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 104.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after purchasing an additional 330,582 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -71.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.69 and its 200-day moving average is $91.12.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

