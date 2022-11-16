Wrapped TRON Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.01 Million (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0500 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $5.08 billion and $2.01 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05095264 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $2,002,625.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

