Wsfs Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

UNP stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.49. 15,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,919. The company has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.69.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.