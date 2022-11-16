Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,006,656,000 after acquiring an additional 194,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,740,000 after acquiring an additional 235,686 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,135,000 after acquiring an additional 80,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after acquiring an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.
DE traded down $3.03 on Wednesday, reaching $403.94. 6,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,226. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.34. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
