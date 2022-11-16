Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) Announces Dividend of GBX 9

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Wynnstay Properties Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of Wynnstay Properties stock opened at GBX 710 ($8.34) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 659.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 674.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.00. Wynnstay Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 610 ($7.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 799.40 ($9.39).
Wynnstay Properties Company Profile
