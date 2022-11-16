Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) Announces Dividend of GBX 9

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Wynnstay Properties Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of Wynnstay Properties stock opened at GBX 710 ($8.34) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 659.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 674.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.00. Wynnstay Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 610 ($7.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 799.40 ($9.39).

Wynnstay Properties Company Profile

Wynnstay Properties Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in the United Kingdom. It owns and manages office, retail, warehouse, and industrial properties in Southern England. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

