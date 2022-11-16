XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) CEO Theodore J. Brombach Buys 3,050 Shares of Stock

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) CEO Theodore J. Brombach acquired 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $20,343.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,383.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

Institutional Trading of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

