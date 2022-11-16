Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

