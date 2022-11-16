Xensor One Day Volume Reaches $5,760.03 (XSR)

Xensor (XSR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Xensor has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Xensor token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Xensor has a market capitalization of $394,735.98 and approximately $5,760.03 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00571714 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.70 or 0.29779658 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Xensor Profile

Xensor’s genesis date was February 15th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,641,311,279 tokens. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc. The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot.

Xensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services.”

