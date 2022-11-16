XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.15

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.15 and traded as high as $19.40. XOMA shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 19,918 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

XOMA Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $205.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 24,293 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $434,601.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,773,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,732,924.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 26,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $456,107.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,571,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,105,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 24,293 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $434,601.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,773,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,732,924.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 73,694 shares of company stock worth $1,271,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in XOMA by 2.3% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,682,000 after acquiring an additional 80,951 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in XOMA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 200,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in XOMA by 40.4% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 64,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

See Also

