XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at DA Davidson

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 194.22% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of XOS from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of XOS from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.16.
XOS Price Performance
NASDAQ:XOS traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. XOS has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.56.
About XOS
Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
