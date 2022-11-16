XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at DA Davidson

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 194.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of XOS from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of XOS from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.16.

Get XOS alerts:

XOS Price Performance

NASDAQ:XOS traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. XOS has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOS

About XOS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in XOS by 568.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,492 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in XOS by 406.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 379,139 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in XOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in XOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in XOS by 1,011.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 63,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.