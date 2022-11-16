Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) EVP Megan Moen Sells 5,285 Shares

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) EVP Megan Moen sold 5,285 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $112,517.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,977.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Megan Moen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Megan Moen sold 6,015 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $130,826.25.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Megan Moen sold 10,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $200,900.00.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE:XPOF opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XPOF shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 221.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 59,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 41,230 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the first quarter worth about $1,659,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $2,512,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,005,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

