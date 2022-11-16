Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $83,000 in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 802,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 1,029.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 2,652,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,273 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of Burtech Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,671. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

