Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes $30,000 Position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 295,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 919,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Goal Acquisitions by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,587,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 151,128 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,088 shares during the period.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Goal Acquisitions Stock Performance

PUCKW stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.72.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.