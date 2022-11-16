YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Lowered to $45.00 at UBS Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s previous close.
YETI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.
NYSE:YETI traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 30,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,545. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.46. YETI has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.
