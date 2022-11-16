Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,372,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,837,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,636,000 after purchasing an additional 25,404 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM stock opened at $123.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.13. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

