Zcash (ZEC) Price Up 12.8% Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $38.84 or 0.00234619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $610.02 million and $40.49 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcash has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00089052 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00061313 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,706,081 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

