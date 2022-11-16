ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $409,252.50

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 19.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $409,252.50 and $23.01 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00238172 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00087491 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00061843 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

