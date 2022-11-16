ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $409,252.50

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 19.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $409,252.50 and $23.01 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00238172 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00087491 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00061843 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002074 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001119 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.
ZClassic Coin Profile
ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.
ZClassic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.