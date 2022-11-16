ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up to $26.37

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.37, but opened at $27.05. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 77,904 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.16 by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 143.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 38.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $4.75 per share. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 70.76%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 36.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

