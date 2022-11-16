ZoomInfo Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 27,403 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 727% compared to the average daily volume of 3,312 put options.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZI traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 889,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,230,498.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,201,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,065,000 after purchasing an additional 201,753 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,343,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

