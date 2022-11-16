Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $206,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.54.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,354. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of -92.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

