Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $236,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 984.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 790.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 978.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOP traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.54. 483,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,398,752. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $176.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

