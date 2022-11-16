Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VGT stock traded down $5.12 on Wednesday, hitting $339.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,731. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.19 and its 200-day moving average is $342.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.