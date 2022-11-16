Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,032 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,058,000 after purchasing an additional 120,510 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 32,477 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.29. The stock had a trading volume of 23,033,877 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.22.

