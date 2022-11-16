Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $38.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $417.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZWS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

