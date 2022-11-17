1,205 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Bought by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3,477.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.26. The company had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,956. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.12. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.01 and a 1 year high of $100.32.

