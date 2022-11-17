16,417 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by CPR Investments Inc.

CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 4.2% of CPR Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $164.00. 308,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,222,290. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.28.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

