1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Sells $72,053.52 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 4,312 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $72,053.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,913.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

1Life Healthcare Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.67. 2,855,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,597. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.16.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.19). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONEM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

